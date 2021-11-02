Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Q2 has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

