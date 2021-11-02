Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issued By B. Riley

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 69,999 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $630,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

