Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By Truist Securiti

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNX. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 149,329 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

