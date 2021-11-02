Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE WH opened at $84.70 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

