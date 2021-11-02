Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Shares of ENTG opened at $142.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,342 shares of company stock worth $13,906,139. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

