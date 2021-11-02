Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,054 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Quantum worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quantum by 643.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 626,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quantum by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Quantum stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $337.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

