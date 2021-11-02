Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $18.29 million and approximately $61,528.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,215,206 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

