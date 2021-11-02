Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

