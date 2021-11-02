Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $914,926.22 and $27,462.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00081667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00076016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00101858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.38 or 1.00062029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.24 or 0.07052204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

