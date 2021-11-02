Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $23.64

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.64, but opened at $24.77. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RANI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.