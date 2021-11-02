Raymond James Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $100.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

CWST opened at $85.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

