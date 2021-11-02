Raymond James Increases PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $59.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

