Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

10/21/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

10/19/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

10/15/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

9/16/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $51.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

