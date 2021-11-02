Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WPP (LON: WPP):

10/29/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/29/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/29/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/22/2021 – WPP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

WPP traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,049.50 ($13.71). 5,844,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,688. The firm has a market cap of £12.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66. WPP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 605.40 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 985.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 978.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

