Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Up 1.6%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.64. 93,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 309,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

