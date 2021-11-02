Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

RRR traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,525. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

