RedFOX Labs Hits One Day Volume of $15.07 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $175.92 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 122.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.00272019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00102795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00135247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

