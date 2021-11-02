Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,918,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLMD opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

