Ren Hits Market Capitalization of $997.54 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Ren has a market cap of $997.54 million and approximately $57.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ren has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00223225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00096468 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

