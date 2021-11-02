Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 146,800 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.76.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

