Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 78,400 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 10.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VC stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.51 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.