Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 356.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Leidos by 5.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 58,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 87,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in Leidos by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Leidos by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

