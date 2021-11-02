Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 946,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

