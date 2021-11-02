RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CAO Acquires $217,770.00 in Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.34 and its 200 day moving average is $152.74.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

