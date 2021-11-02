RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CEO Purchases $2,162,100.00 in Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RNR stock opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.
