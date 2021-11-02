RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CEO Purchases $2,162,100.00 in Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RNR stock opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 38.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

