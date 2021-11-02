RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $141.80, but opened at $148.09. RenaissanceRe shares last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 1,741 shares.

Specifically, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

