Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 22.3% in October

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Renault stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 19,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.83. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

