Renault’s (RNLSY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 19,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,404. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.83. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

