ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 7.5%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 60,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,481,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

SOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

The stock has a market cap of $622.85 million, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ReneSola by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,932 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

