Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.