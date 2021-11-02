Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.08.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
