Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE FIX opened at $92.57 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $93.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

