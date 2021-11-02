Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roku, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

ROKU opened at $317.72 on Monday. Roku has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,758 shares of company stock worth $150,233,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

