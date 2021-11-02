Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ryder System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ryder System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

R opened at $86.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 11.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 132.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

