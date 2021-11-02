Research Analysts Set Expectations for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $125.23 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

