Reviewing H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

0.0% of H. Lundbeck A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for H. Lundbeck A/S and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 2 1 4 0 2.29 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 1 2 0 2.67

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Risk & Volatility

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 11.94% 19.70% 9.42% Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 12.43% 121.29% 10.94%

Dividends

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.71 billion 2.10 $242.21 million $2.90 9.83 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.19 billion 2.21 $285.42 million N/A N/A

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H. Lundbeck A/S.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats H. Lundbeck A/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s. The company was founded by Hans Lundbeck on August 14, 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home. The Professionals segment indicates that commercialization of products is oriented toward organizations like hotels, restaurants, offices and factories. The company’s brands are Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Suavel, Evenflo, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, Keranove, LYS, Fancy, Depend and Kotex. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mexico, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.