Reviewing Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) & ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ALLETE and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE 12.99% 6.13% 2.73% Xcel Energy 12.28% 10.81% 2.83%

72.5% of ALLETE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ALLETE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ALLETE and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALLETE 0 3 1 0 2.25 Xcel Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

ALLETE currently has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.56%. Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Xcel Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than ALLETE.

Dividends

ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ALLETE pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xcel Energy pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALLETE has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALLETE and Xcel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE $1.17 billion 2.83 $174.20 million $3.35 18.86 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.01 $1.47 billion $2.79 23.12

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ALLETE. ALLETE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ALLETE has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats ALLETE on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets. The ALLETE Clean Energy segment develops, acquires, and operates clean and renewable energy projects. The U.S. Water Services segment provides integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage and improve efficiency. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico. In addition, this segment includes sales for resale and provides wholesale transmission service to various entities in the United States. It also includes commodity trading operations. The Regulated Natural Gas Utility segment transports, stores, and distributes natural gas primarily in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan and Colorado. The All Others segment engages in steam, appliance repair services, nonutility real estate activities, processing solid waste into refuse-derived fuel and investments in rental housing projects that qualify for low-income housing tax credits. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

