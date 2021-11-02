Rimini Street (RMNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Rimini Street has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $933.11 million, a PE ratio of -38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59.

In other news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,344,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rimini Street by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 83,585 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

