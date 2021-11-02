RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period.

OPP stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

