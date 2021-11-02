RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 21,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 4,383,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,971,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

