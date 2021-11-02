RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Update

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RocketFuel Blockchain stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. RocketFuel Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.
About RocketFuel Blockchain
