RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Update

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RocketFuel Blockchain stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. RocketFuel Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

