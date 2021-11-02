Royal Bank of Canada Buys 24,352 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.79% of Brooks Automation worth $56,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.78. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $120.00.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.