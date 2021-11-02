Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$295.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.19.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

