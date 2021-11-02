Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,672.20 ($21.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,583.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,446.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £129.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 918.96 ($12.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.54%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

