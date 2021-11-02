Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00081941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00102597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,032.45 or 1.00320903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.58 or 0.07199621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

