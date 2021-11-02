Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $1.630-$1.730 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RYI stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

