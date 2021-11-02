SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SABS stock opened at 8.43 on Monday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of 7.30 and a 12-month high of 12.90.

SAB Biotherapeutics is a medical company in the Biotechnology industry.

