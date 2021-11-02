Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 46.5% in October

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the September 30th total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SACH. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sachem Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SACH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 15.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

