Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.01. Approximately 4,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 620,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $554,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

