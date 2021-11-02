salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $302.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 808,221 shares of company stock valued at $218,134,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,904,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

