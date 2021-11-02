SALT Market Capitalization Reaches $20.53 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, SALT has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $214,890.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00221931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00095716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

